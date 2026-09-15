Matthew Rhys Makes Emmy History with Two Lead Acting Wins

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Matthew Rhys made Emmy history at the 2026 Emmy Awards, becoming the first actor to win two lead acting awards in a single night, taking home trophies for his work on the limited series 'The Beast in Me' and on the comedy series 'Widow's Bay.'

After his wins, Matthew caught up with 'Extra's' Terri Seymour backstage to reflect on the milestone evening.

Rhys was surprised to hear his name called not once, but twice.

'I genuinely didn't think I had a shot with 'Beast,'' he admitted. 'I hoped I might have a small shot with 'Widow's Bay,' but 'Beast in Me' was a real shock.'

During his acceptance speech, Matthew proudly shouted out his home country, Wales.

'We're a small but mighty country, so when we have our moments, we have to shout,' Rhys noted.

How will Matthew be celebrating the historic night?

'I don't know, but I think it'll be long,' he answered. 'I hope, at times, a little bit wild and varied.'

Matthew went on, 'I just hope there's no sleep... no sleep till Brooklyn!'

Rhys also talked about the highly anticipated second season of 'Widow's Bay,' revealing he's just as eager for answers as fans are!

While referring to the show's creator, he said, 'Katie Dippold is following me through the press line, and I haven't spoken to her yet tonight. They're in the writers' room now for Season 2. I'm like, 'What's going to happen?''

Matthew joked that he would happily share spoilers if he had any!

'I'd spill it to you in a heartbeat like if you offered me a peony,' he quipped.

Matthew also caught up with Sally Field during the evening and reflected on the impact she had on him while working together on 'Brothers & Sisters.'

He said, 'Regardless of whether she's giving a speech for accepting an award, she always says the right thing. She was such an example for me on 'Brothers & Sisters.' She was a real teacher in so many ways as to how to conduct myself, how to treat this business, how to treat the technique of this business — I learned multitudes from her.'

Rhys also revealed that he grew his current beard for his upcoming project, 'Dragon Slayers.'

'We're heading back to the 1970s,' he dished. 'It's an incredible piece called 'Dragon Slayers' about The Sunday Times in the '70s and the editor Harry Evans and the golden age of journalism, really.'

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