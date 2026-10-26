Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Matthew Perry's Sister: 'I Still Talk to Him'
The late Friends star's sister describes how she still feels his presence three years after his death.
Mia Perry Bowick, the sister of the late Matthew Perry, appeared on TODAY alongside Mary Robertson, director of the new docuseries 'The One About Matthew Perry,' to discuss the project and what it reveals about the Friends star's life through previously unseen footage and interviews.
During the conversation, Bowick spoke candidly about her brother's struggle with addiction, saying, "As we learned more and more about what was happening to him it was easier to love him through it, rather than try to control what was happening." The remark reflects the family's shift in understanding as his condition progressed.
Bowick also addressed what she misses most about her brother, three years after his death. "I do still talk to him. He's still very much a constant presence in our lives but I miss being able to hug him after our conversation," she said, offering a personal look at how the family continues to process the loss.
The appearance centered on the documentary's effort to present a fuller picture of Perry's life beyond his public persona, with Robertson joining to speak to the project's approach through archival material and new interviews gathered for the series.
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