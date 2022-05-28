Matthew Morrison Exits Role as Judge on Fox's SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

Back in April, the announcement broke that Broadway, film, and television's Matthew Morrison would be a judge on Fox's SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE alongside JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The show's Season 17 premiere took place on May 18th from 9:00-10:00PM ET/PT. However, Deadline announced yesterday that the star has exited the show after refusing to follow production protocol.

Morrison appeared in four total episodes, all of which are pre-taped. Morrison's judging replacement will supposedly be announced before the next round of competition episodes, which are supposed to start on June 15th. In a statement he gave to Deadline, Morrison said, "Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

He continued, "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Cat Deeley is the host of So You Think You Can Dance, which features dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 who compete in all styles.