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Mathematics and the Art of M.C. Escher Exhibition Opens at MoMath

The exhibition features more than 60 wood engravings, lithographs, and drawings alongside in-person presentations at the museum.

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Mathematics and the Art of M.C. Escher Exhibition Opens at MoMath

Mathematics and the Art of M.C. Escher is now on view at The National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) in New York until February 8, 2027. The exhibition is the first of its kind to explore the artist's work in a new way: through the elegant mathematical structures and concepts that underpin his astonishing creations. Celebrated globally for his mind-bending images of impossible architecture, tessellations, and visual paradoxes, Escher is a beloved figure in both the art and math worlds.

People are captivated by the whimsy and otherworldly qualities of Escher's images long before they recognize the mathematical ideas that make them possible. What begins as an appreciation for the beautiful and unusual becomes an exploration of symmetry, infinity, geometry, and perspective. More than 60 wood engravings, lithographs, woodcuts, mezzotints, and drawings plus three-dimensional objects that he designed are featured in the exhibition.

In conjunction with the exhibition, MoMath is presenting The Many Worlds of M.C. Escher, a series of in-person presentations and programs that offer a range of perspectives on Escher's work providing new ways of looking at the ideas, imagery, and imagination behind one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.

Photo Credit: M.C. Escher artwork ©The M.C. Escher Heritage. EscherSite collection.

Mathematics and the Art of M.C. Escher Exhibition Opens at MoMath Image

Mathematics and the Art of M.C. Escher Exhibition Opens at MoMath Image


Photo Credit: M.C. Escher artwork ©The M.C. Escher Heritage. EscherSite collection.
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