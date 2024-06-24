Martin Scorsese's BRINGING OUT THE DEAD to Receive 25th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Director Martin Scorsese’s gripping and fiery masterpiece Bringing Out the Dead celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and Paramount Home Entertainment is marking the occasion by releasing the newly remastered film for the first time ever on both 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ on September 17, 2024.

Bringing Out the Dead debuted on October 22, 1999 and marked the fourth collaboration between Scorsese and screenwriter Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull). Nicolas Cage gives a riveting performance as a Manhattan paramedic barely clinging to sanity over the course of three chaotic nights. The film also stars Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames, and Tom Sizemore.

Newly remastered from the original camera negative, this exceptional new release was reviewed by Scorsese, cinematographer Robert Richardson, and editor Thelma Schoonmaker. Arriving as part of the Paramount Presents line, Bringing Out the Dead is presented in a must-own two-disc set that includes the film on 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos® and on Blu-ray, along with a wealth of new bonus content, including new interviews with Scorsese, Cage, Schrader, and Richardson, plus archival on-set interviews with Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames, Tom Sizemore, and Marc Anthony. The release also includes access to a Digital copy of the film. New and legacy bonus content included on the Blu-ray Disc™ is detailed below.

Bonus Content:

FILMMAKER FOCUS – MARTIN SCORSESE ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD

Visionary filmmaker Martin Scorsese shares stories behind the production, touching on casting, shooting in New York City, and the music and art that inspired his approach.

A RUMINATION ON SALVATION – NICOLAS CAGE ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD

Academy Award® winner* Nicolas Cage relates tales of WILD nights in New York City, his cerebral approach to his character, and his time with Scorsese prior to shooting.

CEMETERY STREETS – SCREENWRITER PAUL SCHRADER ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD

Legendary screenwriter Paul Schrader talks about adapting author Joe Connelly’s novel, how traveling with real paramedics informed his writing, and his creative partnership with Scorsese.

CITY OF GHOSTS – CINEMATOGRAPHER ROBERT RICHARDSON ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD

Frequent Scorsese collaborator and Academy Award® winning** cinematographer Robert Richardson opens up about shooting Bringing Out the Dead and how the film personally resonated with him.

ON SET WITH PATRICIA ARQUETTE

Actress Patricia Arquette reflects on working with Nicolas Cage, the creative openness of director Martin Scorsese, and how her own background allowed for a personal understanding of her character.

ON SET WITH JOHN GOODMAN

Actor John Goodman talks about the intensity of portraying a paramedic, working with Nicolas Cage, and the honor of appearing in a Martin Scorsese film.

ON SET WITH VING RHAMES

Actor Ving Rhames shares how Martin Scorsese’s New York City differs from his personal experience and how his character relates to Nicolas Cage’s character.

ON SET WITH TOM SIZEMORE

Actor Tom Sizemore celebrates the opportunity to appear in Bringing Out the Dead and reflects on how life is full of surprises.

ON SET WITH MARC ANTHONY

Actor Marc Anthony shares how he turned witnessing real-life hardship on the streets of New York City into an unforgettable performance.

Legacy Bonus Content includes exclusive cast and crew interviews and theatrical trailers.

Synopsis

Nicolas Cage is Frank Pierce, a paramedic on the BRINK of madness. Patricia Arquette is the daughter of a man Frank tried to save. Together, they’ll need to confront the ghosts of the past to discover redemption among the living. The powerhouse supporting cast includes John Goodman, Ving Rhames, and Tom Sizemore.

