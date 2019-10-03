Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan's 13th Annual Other Israel Film Festival Announces Complete Lineup

The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan announces the complete lineup of feature films, television programs, and short films for the 13th annual OTHER ISRAEL FILM FESTIVAL, held in New York November 14-21. A diverse and thought-provoking selection of award-winning films and US premieres round out the festival's 2019 slate, all celebrating unique cinematic stories that highlight the lives and experiences of under-represented populations living within the region, and bringing to light timely issues and challenges that these communities face.

This year's lineup includes a deeper look into the Israeli judicial system, with moving stories and controversial cases of political prisoners, refugees, and asylum seekers, as well as showcasing more diverse images of Israel's minority groups (including the Druze and Samaritan populations) who are often overlooked by mainstream Israeli society and culture, along with inspiring stories of Jews and Arabs coming together through food.

The Other Israel Film Festival provides a platform to engage and face some of the challenges within Israeli society through film and dialogue and seeks to foster social awareness and cultural understanding. At a time of political and social turmoil within Israel, The Other Israel Film Festival has become a crucial stage for sharing in-depth perspectives with the community. The festival was founded by Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan board member and New York City staple, Carole Zabar.

Isaac Zablocki, director of The Other Israel Film Festival says, "This year's brave lineup makes it clear that even in polarizing times, there are progressive voices leading the way to hope. These voices need to be heard."

The festival's Opening Night selection will be Philippe Bellaiche and Rachel Leah Jones' daring documentary, ADVOCATE, a look at the life and work of Jewish-Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, who has tirelessly represented political prisoners for nearly 50 years. An official selection at this year's Sundance Film Festival, "Advocate" will screen Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A and the opening night reception.

The festival's Closing Night selection will be Bassam Jarbawi's ambitious debut narrative feature, SCREWDRIVER ("Mafak"), about a Palestinian man who struggles to cope with the consequences of his imprisonment and adjust to modern LIFE AFTER returning home from a 15-year sentence in an Israeli prison. "Screwdriver" will screen on Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m.

Other highlights from this year's lineup include:

The New York City premiere of Ramy A. Katz's heartbreaking and haunting documentary feature, CAUSE OF DEATH, which deconstructs a potential cover-up of the decade-old killing of Druze police officer Salim Barakat and his brother's emotional and desperate quest to find the truth; the New York City premiere of Beth Hawk's inspiring documentary BREAKING BREAD (featuring Dr.Nof Atamna-Ismaeel of Master Chef Israel); the international premiere of Barak Heymann's COMRADE DOV, an affectionate portrait of left-wing Jewish politician and activist Dov Khenin,and the North American premiere of the hit Israeli television show ASYLUM CITY, set in the underworld of refugees and asylum seekers.

"Our film festival has become a home for our community to grapple in a nuanced and in-depth manner with some of Israel's bigger questions of democracy and equality for all," says Carole Zabar, Founder of The Other Israel Film Festival.

The Other Israel Film Festival runs from November 14-21 at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, as well as Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn, JCC Harlem, and NYU. The festival will feature Q&As with numerous filmmakers and talent after select screenings. Special events and panels will be announced in October.

Tickets go on sale October 3. For additional information, please visit www.OtherIsrael.org.





