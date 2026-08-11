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Mo Gilligan Details His 28-Day Fried Chicken Diet In BIG CHICKEN Documentary

The comedian breaks down what pushed him to eat fried chicken three times a day for nearly a month.

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Mo Gilligan sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk through the premise behind his new documentary, BIG CHICKEN: A FAST FOOD CONSPIRACY, a project built around his self-imposed experiment of eating fried chicken for breakfast, lunch and dinner over 28 straight days.

During the appearance, Gilligan walked through the logic and appeal of turning a personal food challenge into a documentary, framing the month-long chicken diet as the driving hook of the project. The conversation centered on his experience living through the experiment day to day, giving viewers a sense of what compelled him to commit to such an extended run of a single food.

The GMA segment kept its focus on the documentary itself, with Gilligan discussing the reasoning and reality behind the 28-day stretch rather than broader career updates. His account of the experiment offered a firsthand look at what audiences can expect from BIG CHICKEN: A FAST FOOD CONSPIRACY once it reaches viewers.

The appearance gave Gilligan a platform to preview the documentary's central conceit directly to a national morning audience, tying his personal challenge to the larger questions the film raises about fast food consumption.

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