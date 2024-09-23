Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Cast in Emerald Fennell's WUTHERING HEIGHTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerald Fennell's next film has found its lead stars. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to appear in the adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic novel Wuthering Heights from the Saltburn director. According to Deadline, the actors will be playing Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively.

Robbie will also be involved as a producer, as her production company, LuckyChap, will produce the film. The company previously I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and the 2023 blockbuster global phenomenon Barbie.

This is Fennell's third film as a writer and director following Promsing Young Woman and Saltburn. The original novel, published in 1847, centers on the Earnshaws and the Lintons, two West Yorkshire families who are dealing with problems attributed to the Linton's foster son Heathcliff. It has been adapted numerous times for film and television, also spawning musical theater adaptations. It is considered one of the greatest novels of all time.

Robbie recently appeared in the 2023 hit film Barbie and will next be seen Kogonada's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Elori previously worked with Fennell in Saltburn and was recently seen as Elvis Presley in Priscilla. He will appear as Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo del Toro's forthcoming adaptation of the classic novel.

Margot Robbie Photo Credit: Photos Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Comments