Marcus Mumford Talks Being a Disney Adult and New Album Guests Chris Stapleton, Gracie Abrams

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Marcus Mumford sat down on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to discuss an eclectic mix of topics, from his self-described obsession with Disney to the artists who joined him on his latest album. The conversation ranged across his personal life and his current music, giving Kimmel's audience a wide look at what has been occupying Mumford both on and off stage.

Much of the discussion centered on Mumford's new album, which features collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Gracie Abrams and Brandi Carlile. He talked through what it has been like working alongside those artists, offering insight into the creative process behind the record's roster of guest musicians.

Mumford also touched on his Prizefighter Tour, along with more personal reflections, including memories of growing up in Southern California and details about what he considers his most prized possession. He spoke candidly about being what he called a Disney adult, adding a lighter personal note to the appearance.

The segment gave viewers a mix of career talk and personal anecdote, with Mumford moving between discussion of his new music and stories from his own life throughout the conversation on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE.

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