Mumford & Sons on New Album 'Prizefighter' and Matt Damon's Odyssey Story

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Mumford & Sons went behind the scenes on TODAY ahead of their Citi Concert performance, opening up about their new album, 'Prizefighter,' and how the record came together quickly through the band's rhythm, collaborative spirit and what they described as newfound confidence.

During the conversation, the band shared the story behind their collaboration with Gracie Abrams, explaining that a chance studio encounter led to the song. They also got candid about the most overrated and underrated instruments they play and swapped stories about their favorite pranks on each other.

The band's love of literature also came up, with Marcus Mumford sharing a story about how Matt Damon once read him his Odyssey monologue before the film came out, giving fans a glimpse into the singer's literary interests outside of music.

The segment, part of TODAY's 'On in Ten' series, captured the band moving between the show's studio and its outdoor concert stage, offering a mix of album talk and lighter, personal anecdotes ahead of their performance for the Citi Concert Series.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...