Mumford & Sons Discuss New Album PRIZEFIGHTER and Its Star Collaborators

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Mumford & Sons sat down with TODAY to talk about their new album, "Prizefighter," following a performance on the show's plaza. The band discussed the record's collaborators, their creative process, and their current North American tour.

During the conversation, frontman Marcus Mumford reflected on where the band finds itself creatively, saying, "I think we're having the most fun as a band that we've ever had." The interview touched on what he described as heavyweight collaborators who contributed to "Prizefighter," giving viewers insight into the making of the album.

The band also addressed their ongoing North American tour, which is currently underway in support of the new release. The TODAY appearance offered fans a look at both the band's musical direction on the new record and the energy driving their live shows.

The segment capped a busy morning for the group, who performed on TODAY's plaza before heading inside for the sit-down interview covering the new album, its collaborators, and the tour.

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