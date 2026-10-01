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Mahershala Ali Talks Playing a Hitman and a Strange Dream About Jimmy Kimmel

The actor also recalled spending significant time in New York as a kid before settling in Brooklyn.

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Mahershala Ali sat down on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to share a strange story about a dream he had involving being in New York and running into Jimmy Kimmel, a tale that kicked off a wide-ranging conversation on the late-night show.

Ali used part of the appearance to talk about his connection to New York City, recalling that he spent a lot of time there as a kid before eventually settling into life in Brooklyn, where he now lives.

Much of the conversation turned to Ali's new project, a film called Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, in which he plays a hitman. He discussed the role as part of the segment's broader look at his career and current work.

The appearance gave Kimmel's audience a mix of personal anecdote and project talk, with Ali moving between the dream story, his Brooklyn residency and details about his new film throughout the conversation.

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