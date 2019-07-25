Mae Whitman and Eric Roberts Join Season Two Of Jim Carrey's KIDDING

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mae Whitman and Eric Roberts are set to join the second season of KIDDING on Showtime. The two will guest star on Jim Carrey's series, which is set to return this fall.

The Hollywood Reporter shares "Roberts will play Bernard Paley, an executive at Amazon who's looking to make an acquisition and comes into contact with the Puppet Time team. The ever-busy actor's recent credits include Class Act on Amazon, Syfy's LOST GIRL and arcs on Suits and Telemundo's La Reina del Sur. Whitman plays Chloe, an employee at a medical marijuana dispensary who likes to watch Puppet Time when she's high. In addition to NBC's Good Girls, her credits include Parenthood and Arrested Development."

KIDDING centers on Jeff, aka MR. PICKLES (Carrey), an icon of children's television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America's impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality's family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking. The series also stars Oscar®, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Catherine Keener (Get Out), Judy Greer (Married), Cole Allen and Juliet Morris. Throughout the season, Jeff begins to push back against the limits of the well-oiled machine that is "Mr. Pickles' Puppet Time," and of his executive producer, Seb (Langella). Seb fears Jeff's mental state could ruin the branding EMPIRE they've built, and thus begins preparing the show for a LIFE AFTER Jeff, while Deirdre (Keener), the head puppet maker, grapples with her own professional and personal issues, including with her daughter, played by Morris. Greer stars as Jeff's estranged wife, and their son is played by Allen. Guest stars include Justin Kirk (WEEDS), Ginger Gonzaga (I'M DYING UP HERE) and Tara Lipinski.

KIDDING is executive produced by Holstein, who wrote multiple episodes and serves as showrunner. The series reunites Carrey with Oscar winner Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), who serves as executive producer and directed several episodes. In addition, season one of KIDDING is executive produced by Carrey, Michael Aguilar (I'M DYING UP HERE), Roberto Benabib (WEEDS), Raffi Adlan (The Green Hornet), Emmy nominee Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) and Jim Garavente(Bad Words). To learn more about KIDDING, follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and join the conversation using #Kidding.

Read more about it from The Hollywood Reporter here!





