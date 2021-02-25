MY LITTLE PONY Franchise Gallops to Netflix with All-New Animated Feature Film and Series

Entertainment One (eOne), Hasbro's entertainment studio (NASDAQ: HAS), announced the highly anticipated all-new computer animated feature film based on the MY LITTLE PONY franchise will premiere on Netflix later this Fall. Fans can also look forward to the release of a new MY LITTLE PONY G5 series.

After a decade of heart-warming friendships, daring adventures, and endless laughs, the beloved pony world of Equestria is expanding to introduce a new generation of ponies to a new generation of fans. With even more humor, heart, and adventure, audiences will be swept away to a contemporary and immersive pony universe brought to life like we've never seen it before.

Animated by Hasbro's Boulder Studio in Dublin, the new feature film is the first time the ponies will be seen in theatrical-quality CG animation. The movie is directed by Rob Cullen and Jose Ucha with Mark Fattibene as co-director. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis are producers.

In the new movie, the pony world of Equestria has lost its magic. (GASP!) Friendship and Harmony have been replaced by paranoia and mistrust, and Ponies now live separated by species. Sunny - a feisty and idealistic young Earth Pony - is convinced there's still hope for this divided world... but her slightly misguided and often hilarious efforts to change hearts and minds have led to her being branded a misfit. When Sunny befriends a lost Unicorn named Izzy, who wanders innocently into the Earth Pony town of Maretime Bay, the town has had enough. Izzy and Sunny must embark on an epic adventure that will include a daring jewel heist, outrageous conspiracy theories, elaborate musical numbers, and the world's cutest flying Pomeranian. Their adventures will take them to faraway lands and force them to challenge the status quo by facing their fears and making new friends out of old enemies. The world Sunny has dreamed of her entire life could finally become a reality as Sunny and her newfound friends fight to prove that even LITTLE ponies can make a BIG difference.

The adventures of Sunny Starscout and her friends will continue with an all-new, computer-animated series coming to Netflix.

The MY LITTLE PONY entertainment releases will be accompanied with toys informed by the updated animation style in addition to a robust portfolio of licensed products across fashion, home, publishing and lifestyle categories.