MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE Returns with Whitney Way Thore's New Chapter

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Whitney Way Thore is stepping into a transformative new chapter. Back in her home state of North Carolina, Whitney has found love with Jake, a man she first met years ago before reconnecting after her return to Charlotte. As their relationship deepens, Whitney is rediscovering her confidence through dance, exploring new possibilities on her health journey, and taking meaningful steps toward the future she's always wanted, including her biggest dream of becoming a mom. MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE returns Tuesday, November 10 at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC.

After years apart, Whitney takes a leap of faith and reconnects with Jake, reigniting a spark that never fully faded. But as their relationship grows more serious, Whitney finds herself balancing a promising new romance with some of the biggest decisions of her life. With motherhood top of mind, she must navigate how her evolving relationship fits into the future she has long envisioned for herself.

Meanwhile, Whitney continues exploring new paths on her health journey, opens herself up to opportunities for personal growth, and remains focused on her dream of becoming a mother. As family tensions rise and friendships are put to the test, Whitney faces unexpected twists that challenge her plans and force her to embrace uncertainty. Through every setback, breakthrough, laugh and tear, Whitney continues to live authentically and out loud, inviting viewers along for the heartbreaks, victories, humor and heart that define her fabulous life.

MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE is produced for TLC by Lionsgate Alternative Television.

About TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life's milestone moments. TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 12 Hrs 04 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me