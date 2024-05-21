Max Is Now Live and Available To Stream in Europe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warner Bros. Discovery announced TODAY that Max, its enhanced streaming service, is officially live and available to watch in 20 countries across the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe. The countries include Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.



Max offers subscribers an enhanced user experience, more entertainment genres and double the amount of content previously available on HBO Max. The launch of Max is marked by the return of the highly anticipated HBO Original House of the Dragon S2, which premiers on Max in Europe on 17th June. Titles available to stream now include Dune: Part Two, which premieres TODAY on Max, in addition to Warner Bros. movies including Barbie, Wonka, Joker, and Harry Potter. Premium series include HBO Originals such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, True Detective: Night Country, and The Sympathizer. Friends from Warner Bros. Television and fan favourites from Discovery are also available including 90 Day Fiancé, Cake Boss, GOLD RUSH and Naked and Afraid.



Max combines HBO Max’s can’t-miss programming, Discovery’s engaging real-life entertainment alongside world-class sports from Eurosport to create a complete viewing experience for the whole household. In all markets where Max is available in Europe, it will be the only place to stream live every moment, every medal, every athlete, and every team during the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action. Paris 2024 is included in all subscription plans, so customers can enjoy complete access to the biggest sporting event in the world.



JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Today is a significant milestone in the globalisation of Max. We have a rich and storied history of delivering popular content for viewers across Europe from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros., DC, Eurosport, TLC. It’s these powerful programming engines that set us apart for viewers who can rely on us for the very best content, whatever their mood, whatever the occasion. With launches in over half the global markets still ahead of us, this is just the beginning of the next chapter for this great storytelling company.”



Gerhard Zeiler, President of International at Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “Whether it's our blockbuster movies, unmissable TV drama, larger than life entertainment shows or thrilling sports, Max delivers the ultimate viewing experience in Europe. Our new and improved app offers enhanced personalisation MAKING IT easier and faster to watch your favourites from Warner Bros. Discovery. With three different plans, a Sports Add-On, expanded device compatibility, and hundreds of distribution partnerships with the biggest affiliates in the region, it’s never been simpler to watch world-class content.”



To get started, subscribers can choose from one of three base plans, plus a Sports Add-On. Whether it’s the Basic with Ads plan, allowing subscribers to enjoy Max at a lower price with advertising and the ability to stream content on two devices simultaneously, or the Standard plan which allows users up to 30 downloads to watch offline, or the Premium plan for the ultimate viewing experience with up to 100 downloads (limits apply), and 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos sound (as available), Max offers a content viewing experience to suit all needs. All plans offer full HD resolution. The Basic with Ads plan is available TODAY in five European countries: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Romania before expanding to others*.



Max is available on leading devices and platforms throughout Europe. Max is also launching for this first time on Amazon Fire TV across European markets where Max is available. Max is on smart TVs (Samsung, LG and Android TV™), via streaming devices (Apple TV and Google Chromecast™), game consoles (PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S), mobile and tablets (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android™), and online at Max.com. Max is also available through selected TV distribution partners in each country.



Customers are able to pay via major providers (VISA, Mastercard, Amex, and PayPal) and via in-app purchase in major markets (Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Samsung Checkout).



Today’s launch builds on Warner Bros. Discovery’s successful launches of Max in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. On the 11th June, Max will be available in France, Poland and Monaco. The enhanced HBO Max will launch in the Netherlands on the same day, and from 1st July in Belgium. By July, Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories worldwide. Max arrives in key Southeast Asia countries later this year.



*Channels & live content where available in any plan contains ads. On-demand may include sponsorship.

Comments