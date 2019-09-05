MURDER IN THE FRONT ROW Announces New York Comic Con Panel

Murder In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Storyhas received praise from Rolling Stone, The Wire, The Playlist and San Francisco Chronicle. After premieres in San Francisco and London in the spring, the lauded documentary took to the road this summer, with screenings across the U.S. and internationally, at Alamo Drafthouses, art house cinemas, music venues and film festivals. TodayMurder In The Front Row is thrilled to announce a panel discussion during this year's New York Comic Con, entitled'Metal's Influence Within Today's Comic Con Culture', October 3 at 6:45pm [info. here], featuring director Adam Dubin, Alex Skolnick (Testament/Metal Allegiance), Brian Lew (co-author, 'Murder In The Front Row'), Brian Posehn (comedian, narrator of 'Murder In The Front Row'), Brian Pulido (founder/publisher Coffin Comics), moderted by Kory Grow (senior writer, Rolling Stone). In addition, Murder In The Front Row has added dozens of new screenings including September 20-26 in Seattle, October 1 in New York City, October 16 in Los Angeles.



Directed by Adam Dubin (Beastie Boys "Fight For Your Right to Party" & "No Sleep 'til Brooklyn"), the film contains over fifty interviews with various metal stalwarts, (including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Exodus,Testament, and Death Angel), telling its tall tales through a mix of first-person interviews, animation and narration by comedian Brian Posehn.



Narratively, MITFR follows the story of a group of young kids in Northern California with a shared passion for heavy rock bands like UFO, Iron Maiden and Motorhead. "These are just good stories, and they are very human stories," says Dubin. "All these bands were mainly from England, and they never really toured the West Coast, so these young people started creating their own music, starting their own fanzines, booking clubs and trading tapes. These were people who were adamant about music and the bands, but also each other."



The documentary is loosely based on a 2012 photojournal of the same name by Harald Oimoen and Brian Lew. "What I loved about the book is that it wasn't just about Metallica," continues Adam. "It was documenting a vibrant scene, where all the bands were equal and there was real camaraderie. The photos captured the sweat of the clubs, the ringing in your ears and the power of young people. Harald and Brian captured the humanity of it, and they understood that I was somebody who could bring that out in a film."

