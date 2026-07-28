MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Disguise Falls Apart in New Hulu Clip From the Robin Williams Film

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A pivotal scene from Mrs. Doubtfire has resurfaced on Hulu, with the streaming platform posting a clip capturing the moment Robin Williams's title character loses her disguise. In the footage, Mrs. Doubtfire is saving a choking Stuart, played by Pierce Brosnan, when the mask slips, exposing the truth to his ex-wife Miranda, played by Sally Field.

The scene marks one of the film's key turning points, as the accidental reveal forces the truth of the elaborate disguise into the open. Williams starred as the title character, while Field played Miranda and Brosnan appeared as Stuart.

The clip arrives as Mrs. Doubtfire continues to circulate in new forms beyond the original film. The story has been adapted into a stage musical that has toured internationally, including a run set for the North Charleston Performing Arts Center and inclusion in the Broadway In Chicago season, along with an upcoming Australian premiere.

Mrs. Doubtfire is now streaming on Hulu. For more on the stage adaptation's expanding footprint, read about the Australian premiere casting announcement.

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