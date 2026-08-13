MOBLAND Season 2 Trailer Shows the Harrigans Fracturing From Within

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Paramount+ has released the Season 2 trailer for MOBLAND, previewing a new chapter in which the Harrigan crime family struggles to present a united front as rising rivals close in on their criminal empire. The footage centers on Harry Da Souza, the family's street-smart fixer, who must navigate a dangerous tightrope as tensions inside the Harrigan household intensify.

According to the season's setup, violence increasingly spills into every corner of the family's lives as the new season unfolds. Loyalties within the Harrigan ranks begin to snap under pressure, and the trailer frames safety within the family as something that proves only temporary once rivals start applying pressure from outside.

The trailer positions the battle for power as one that leaves no room for mercy, suggesting a season built around escalating conflict both from external threats and from cracks forming inside the family itself. Da Souza's role as fixer is teased as increasingly precarious, with his loyalty tested as he tries to manage threats on multiple fronts.

MobLand Season 2 premieres September 18, exclusively on Paramount+, continuing the story of the Harrigan family as their criminal enterprise faces its most serious internal and external challenges yet.

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