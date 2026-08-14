MOBLAND Season 2 Trailer Teases Harrigan Family Fractures Ahead of Premiere

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Paramount+ has dropped the trailer for MOBLAND's second season, offering a first extended look at the crime drama's next chapter. The footage previews the Harrigan crime family struggling to hold together as pressure mounts from both inside and outside their ranks, with Season 2 set to arrive on the streaming service Sept. 28.

The series comes from Guy Ritchie, and the new trailer continues to center on Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan family's fixer, as he attempts to manage escalating chaos within the household. The footage builds on earlier teases of the season, which have signaled a story arc driven by fractured loyalties and rising external threats to the family's criminal empire.

According to the trailer, safety within the Harrigan family proves increasingly fragile once outside rivals begin applying pressure, with violence bleeding into more aspects of the characters' daily lives as the season progresses. The preview frames the coming episodes around a battle for power that leaves little room for compromise among the show's central players.

BroadwayWorld previously covered an earlier trailer drop for the season, detailing how the Harrigans begin fracturing from within as rivals close in on their empire. The new TODAY-shared trailer reinforces that same throughline, giving audiences additional footage ahead of the season's premiere later this month.

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