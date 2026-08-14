 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

MOBLAND Season 2 Trailer Teases Harrigan Family Fractures Ahead of Premiere

The Guy Ritchie series returns with tension spilling further into the Harrigan household.

By:



Paramount+ has dropped the trailer for MOBLAND's second season, offering a first extended look at the crime drama's next chapter. The footage previews the Harrigan crime family struggling to hold together as pressure mounts from both inside and outside their ranks, with Season 2 set to arrive on the streaming service Sept. 28.

The series comes from Guy Ritchie, and the new trailer continues to center on Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan family's fixer, as he attempts to manage escalating chaos within the household. The footage builds on earlier teases of the season, which have signaled a story arc driven by fractured loyalties and rising external threats to the family's criminal empire.

According to the trailer, safety within the Harrigan family proves increasingly fragile once outside rivals begin applying pressure, with violence bleeding into more aspects of the characters' daily lives as the season progresses. The preview frames the coming episodes around a battle for power that leaves little room for compromise among the show's central players.

BroadwayWorld previously covered an earlier trailer drop for the season, detailing how the Harrigans begin fracturing from within as rivals close in on their empire. The new TODAY-shared trailer reinforces that same throughline, giving audiences additional footage ahead of the season's premiere later this month.

Recent Articles
MOBLAND Season Two Trailer Arrives Ahead of Paramount+ Return
MOBLAND Season Two Trailer Arrives Ahead of Paramount+ Return
8/13/2026
MOBLAND Season 2 Trailer Shows the Harrigans Fracturing From Within
MOBLAND Season 2 Trailer Shows the Harrigans Fracturing From Within
8/13/2026
YOUNG SHERLOCK Season Two: Prime Video Announces New Cast
7/29/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $235
More Hot Shows Discounts