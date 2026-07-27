MOANA: VOICES ACROSS THE OCEAN Album to Feature Dwayne Johnson

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Disney Music Group has released the full track list for MOANA: VOICES ACROSS THE OCEAN, an inspired-by album set to arrive later this month. The 15-song project features 14 original tracks alongside a cover of We Know The Way, the song co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foa'i for the Moana film soundtrack. The album brings together 25 Pacific artists who drew on the themes of Disney's Moana to create music across genres including Island Reggae, R&B, Pop, Island Country, Soul and Dance, while incorporating traditional Polynesian sounds. Dwayne Johnson, who also appears as a featured artist and writer on the project, executive-produced the album with his wife Lauren Hashian and co-executive producers Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa'amaligi.

Moana: Voices Across The Ocean is set for release July 31.

Disney Music Group reveals the track list for the Moana: Voices Across The Ocean inspired-by album today. This 15-song album features 14 original songs and one cover song of 'We Know The Way,' co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foa'i, and featured on the Moana Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The project brought together 25 of the most globally successful or exciting up-and-coming Pacific artists who pulled inspiration from the spirit, themes and influence of Disney's 'Moana' into their own musical worlds and identities.

The album blends genres of Island Reggae, R&B, Pop, Island Country, Soul, and Dance in a Contemporary masterpiece of global sounds, while also infusing Traditional Polynesian indigenous sounds throughout. Each song uniquely captures the artist's interpretation of their own sonic identity in connection to different messages from their culture and the film; courage, self-discovery, pride, family and community, connection to the physical and spiritual worlds, honoring heritage and beyond.

The experience behind Moana: Voices Across The Ocean comes from Dwayne Johnson (who is also a featured artist and writer on the album in a touching dedication to his daughters) along with his wife, Lauren Hashian and co-executive producers Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa'amaligi.

Johnson shared the following: 'Our #1 goal with this album was to create a global opportunity for Polynesian artists to share their beautiful voices, powerful mana, and shine. As you'll hear, every artist delivers dynamic performances that represent multiple genres. Several of our Pasifika islands are represented and while emanating immense cultural pride, their artistry & sounds show that great music has always had the power to bring ALL people together. Disney proudly championed the intentions of this album, and to help us executive produce this soulful project, Lauren and I went to our family, our AIGA, Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa'amaligi who are deeply respected Polynesian practitioners in history, dance, and music. From there, our journey began.'

Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa'amaligi share: 'When Dwayne and Lauren invited us to executive produce this album, our first thought was the artists. We immediately realized what an extraordinary opportunity this could be to celebrate the voices that have shaped our homes, our communities, and the soundtrack of our lives. From the beginning, we wanted the album to feel like a love letter to Polynesia, not through our perspective, but through the artists themselves. Every voice carries its own homeland, language, musical tradition, and story. Together, they reflect the richness of our people in a way no single artist could. Our hope is that people don't just discover the artists behind it. That they follow them, support them, hear what we've always known: Polynesian music is as vast, diverse, and unforgettable as the ocean that connects us all.'

TRACK LISTING

The track listing for Moana: Voices Across The Ocean is as follows:

We Know The Way - Performed by Dinah Jane and Stan Walker Toloa (Those Who Love You) - Performed by Fia Natural - Performed by Becca Hatch Omai - Performed by DJ Noiz, Kennyon Brown and Donell Lewis Island Queen - Performed by Spawnbreezie and Tenelle Strength Of A Woman - Performed by Dinah Jane Be - Performed by Aaradhna In The Waves - Performed by Iam Tongi and Paula Fuga Your Dad - Performed by Dwayne Johnson Reflections Of Me - Performed by Common Kings Two Of Us - Performed by Josh Tatofi and Keilana Deep End - Performed by Fatai and Sammy Johnson Golden Days - Performed by Maoli Family Tree - Performed by Stan Walker TĀTOU - Performed by Tiana Nonosina Liufau, Mevina, Rex Atirai, Afatia Thompson, Chesser Cowan and Kaumakaiwa Kanaka'ole

Johnson has said the album was created to give Polynesian artists a platform to share their voices and cultural pride, while Liufau and Fa'amaligi have described the project as a tribute to the artists' homelands, languages and musical traditions. The track list includes performances from Dinah Jane, Stan Walker, Fia, Becca Hatch, Iam Tongi, Paula Fuga, Common Kings, Josh Tatofi and others.

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