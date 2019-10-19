'MIKE WALLACE IS HERE' With Peggy Drexler On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Peggy Drexler, the producer of MIKE WALLACE IS HERE, is Tom Needham's special guest this Thursday on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

MIKE WALLACE IS HERE is a documentary about the legendary journalist Mike Wallace directed by Avi Belkin. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and features exclusive footage of Wallace preparing for and speaking about his work. The documentary features clips from Wallace's interviews with Bill O'Reilly, Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Bette Davis, Larry King, and Johnny Carson.

Dr. Peggy Drexler is a filmmaker, author and psychologist. She is the executive producer of ASK DR. RUTH, and is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men."

MIKE WALLACE IS HERE is screening at the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Series on Monday, October 28th at 7:00 at the Charles B. Wang Center at Stony Brook University. After the film, there will be a discussion with producer Dr. Peggy Wexler and Charles Haddad, Associate Dean of the School of Journalism.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Gretchen Carlson, Ricki Lake, Susan Lacy, Dionne Warwick, Noah Baumbach, Alec Baldwin, Peter Fonda, Pam Grier, Peter Yarrow, and Marco Beltrami.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You