Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Named Celebrity Ambassador of King’s Trust USA

King’s Trust USA has announced that Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actress, singer and activist Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has been appointed as a celebrity ambassador. Celebrated for her groundbreaking role in the FX series “Pose,” Michaela Jaé has long been a champion for underrepresented communities and her new partnership with King’s Trust USA marks an exciting new chapter in her advocacy work.

As the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe and receive an Emmy nomination in a major acting category, Michaela Jaé has consistently used her platform to raise awareness about issues of equality and inclusion. Her role as King’s Trust USA Ambassador will further amplify these efforts, as she works alongside the organization to support young people across the USA.

Michaela Jaé expressed her excitement to deepen her involvement with the organization after attending the 2024 Global Gala as a guest of Charlotte Tilbury, where she met and engaged with the next generation of leaders supported by the Trust.

“Meeting the incredible young people at the Global Gala was truly inspirational,” explains Michaela Jaé. “Their resilience and determination inspired me, and I knew I wanted to be part of the work King’s Trust USA is doing to empower and uplift the next generation. It’s an honor to take on this role and help ensure that these young voices are heard and supported.”

King’s Trust USA is committed to creating opportunities for youth from underserved communities by offering access to resources that help them overcome systemic barriers. Michaela Jaé’s involvement will bring greater visibility to the Trust’s mission, particularly its focus on promoting education, mental wellness, and leadership for young people.

Victoria Gore (CEO King’s Trust USA) adds, “We are thrilled to welcome Michaela Jaé as our new US celebrity ambassador. Her passion for advocacy and her personal journey resonates with the values of the King’s Trust. Together, we will continue to help young people transform their lives by developing the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.”

About Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé is the first trans woman to receive a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role as ‘Blanca’ on FX’s “Pose,” which also won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2022. In 2023, Michaela Jaé was selected as the first trans ambassador for the prestigious beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury. She can currently be seen in Season 2 of Apple’s comedy series “Loot,” where she stars opposite Maya Rudolph. Michaela Jaé also starred on the latest season of FX’s “American Horror Story,” titled “Delicate,” alongside Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne. In September, Michaela Jaé released her long awaited debut album, 33, to critical praise. Throughout her career, she has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, using her platform to promote equality, inclusion and empowerment for marginalized voices.

About King’s Trust USA

King’s Trust USA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young people from underserved communities by providing access to education, employability, and enterprise programs. The Trust was established in 1976 by His Majesty KING CHARLES III, then His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, against a backdrop of widespread unemployment in the UK. Today, its work has transformed the lives of over one million young people in the UK and around the globe. The Trust aims to equip the next generation with the tools and resources they need to overcome obstacles and achieve their full potential. Together with partners, their mission is to help young people transform their lives by developing the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.

Photo credit: Tony Bowen

