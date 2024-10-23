Netflix Renews Virgin River for a Seventh Season Ahead of Season 6 Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced that Virgin River has been renewed for a seventh season consisting of 10 one-hour episodes. Across its five seasons, Virgin River has appeared in the Global Top 10 TV (English) list for 25 weeks since THE WEEKLY top 10 lists started in 2021. Most recently, season 5, reached the top 10 in 77 countries. Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on December 19, 2024.

Patrick Sean Smith (Greek, Chasing Life) returns as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Sue Tenney, Amy Palmer Robertson, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, Robyn Carr, Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Jennifer Monroe. Co-Executive Producers include: Ian Hay, Thomas Ian Griffith, Mary Page Keller, Jackson Sinder.

Virgin River, is a romance story centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe discovered that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she had to learn to heal herself before she could truly make Virgin River her home. The series is based on the New York Times bestseller and beloved Harlequin book series written by author Robyn Carr. The Virgin River collection features more than twenty books, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies. Virgin River was named to The HarperCollins 200 list, which celebrates 200 iconic books of the past 200 years.

Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, the sixth season promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.

