THE SUBSTANCE to Stream on MUBI Beginning October 31

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MUBI, the global film distributor, streaming service and production company, has announced that Coralie Fargeat’s electrifying body-horror, The Substance, will be available to stream exclusively on MUBI from October 31, 2024 - no tricks - just a Halloween treat…

The Substance, a Working Title Films production, is written, directed, co-produced and co-edited by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge), and stars Demi Moore (G.I. Jane, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Maid, Kinds of Kindness, Fosse Verdon), and Dennis Quaid (Far from Heaven, The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow).

Demi Moore gives a career-best performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Dennis Quaid).

She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: THE SUBSTANCE. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn – temporarily – as the gorgeous, twenty-something Sue (Margaret Qualley).

The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. What could go wrong?

Coralie Fargeat’s Cannes award-winning sensation turns toxic beauty culture INSIDE OUT with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages. Explosive, provocative and twisted, The Substance is one of the most talked-about, thought-provoking and shocking films of the year - an absolute must-see.

About MUBI

MUBI is a global streaming service, production company and film distributor dedicated to elevating great cinema. MUBI creates, curates, acquires and champions visionary films, bringing them to audiences all over the world.

MUBI is a place to discover ambitious films, from both iconic directors and emerging auteurs. All carefully chosen by MUBI’s curators. With MUBI GO, members in select countries can get a free ticket every week to see the best new films in cinemas. And Notebook explores all sides of cinema culture — both in print and online.

Some recent and upcoming MUBI Releases include: Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Ira Sachs’ Passages, Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way of Life, Molly Manning Walker’s How to Have Sex, Aki Kaurismäki's Fallen Leaves, Kevin Macdonald’s documentary High & Low — John Galliano, Rodrigo Moreno’s The Delinquents, Felipe Gálvez’s The Settlers, Aftersun from Charlotte Wells, Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, Lukas Dhont’s Close, and Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman.

MUBI Productions include Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind starring Josh O’Connor, Christopher Andrews' Bring Them Down starring Christopher Abbott and Barry Keoghan, Elizabeth Sankey’s Witches, Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross’ Gasoline Rainbow, and Zia Anger’s My First Film starring Odessa Young and Devon Ross. MUBI Co-productions include Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother starring Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Tom Waits, Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat, Mia Hansen-Løve’s next feature If Love Should Die, Karim Aïnouz’s Rosebush Pruning starring Callum Turner, Riley Keough, Jamie Bell, Lukas Gage, Elena Anaya, Tracy Letts, Elle Fanning and Pamela Anderson, Michel Franco’s Memory and Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning.

Founded in 2007 by Efe Cakarel, MUBI is the biggest community of film lovers, anywhere. Available across 190 countries, with more than 16 million members around the world. MUBI acquired renowned sales agent and production company The Match Factory and Match Factory Productions in January 2022, and a majority stake in leading Benelux film distributor Cinéart in February 2024.

Comments