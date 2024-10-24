Dolly Parton, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, & More to Appear in Jimmy Fallon Holiday Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, which will spotlight multi-hyphenate Jimmy Fallon’s festive new holiday album, will air Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” The special will stream next day on Peacock.

It will feature a star-studded lineup of guest appearances and performances from Fallon’s cheery new holiday album. Meghan Trainor, Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, J.B. Smoove, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL Cool J, The Roots, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more. The special will conclude with a spectacular finale from the Top of Rockefeller Center with the Radio City Rockettes that only Jimmy Fallon could bring you.

“We’re so excited to bring ‘Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular’ to our audience as part of our incredible lineup of holiday specials,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Bringing his new album ‘Holiday Seasoning’ to life in such a unique way is sure to bring joy to millions all across the country.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Fallon’s highly anticipated holiday comedy album Holiday Seasoning will be released Nov. 1 via Republic Records. The album will feature all original songs with collaborations from the biggest stars in music and comedy. Holiday Seasoning pre-order available now HERE.

‘Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular’ is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jimmy Fallon, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Kelly Powers, and Jim Juvonen serve as Executive Producers. Brittany Brazil serves as Co-Executive Producer. In addition, Electric Hot Dog, Universal Television Alternative Studio a division of Universal Studio Group, and Federal Films, produce. Beth McCarthy Miller directs.

ABOUT Jimmy Fallon

Along with his television acclaim, Fallon is the author of multiple New York Times bestselling children’s books: “Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada,” “Everything Is Mama,” “This Is Baby,” “5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas,” “Nana Loves You More,” and “Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure,” which co-written with Jennifer Lopez. Most recently, he released “5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween,” which debuted as No. 1 on the Bestsellers list.

Following his recent Christmas hits, “Almost Too Early For Christmas” with Dolly Parton and “It Was A…(Masked Christmas)” with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, Fallon took the 2023 holiday season by storm with his hit single “Wrap Me Up” with Meghan Trainor that peaked at #4 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart and charted in country, adult contemporary and Holiday 100. Fallon collaborated with Trainor again on “Sweet Morning Heat,” written and produced by Mark Ronson, the anthem to Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut of “Unfrosted,” which premiered earlier this year.

Fallon also has his own production company, Electric Hot Dog, that’s run alongside Jim Juvonen and is focused on family, comedy, music, technology and hot dogs. Founded in 2019, Electric Hot Dog creates imaginative, inclusive and uplifting content across a range of platforms. Credits include “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “That’s My Jam,” “Password,” “The Kids Tonight Show,” “Love Joy,” “Clash of the Cover Bands,” and “5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas.”

Fallon and his wife, Nancy, live in New York with daughters Winnie and Franny, and the family’s Golden Retriever, Gary Frick.

