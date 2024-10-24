Video: KATSEYE Perform Hit Single 'TOUCH' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







KATSEYE – the first-ever global girl group formed using KPOP artist development methodologies – recently released its debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), via HYBE x Geffen Records. On Wednesday, the group visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform their song Touch.

Reflecting one of KATSEYE’s core beliefs – Soft Is Strong – the EP’s title also nods to the sisterhood they’ve forged, despite coming from immensely different cultures. The six members of KATSEYE are: DANIELA (USA); LARA (USA); MANON (Switzerland); MEGAN (USA); SOPHIA (Philippines); and YOONCHAE (South Korea).

Premiered August 21, the Netflix docuseries “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE” is a compelling portrayal of the members’ journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records. The series was directed by Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and produced by HYBE, Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures. PEOPLE, which premiered the trailer for the series, observed, “Popstar Academy: KATSEYE pulls back the curtain on one of the most fascinating phenomenons in the music industry.”

The dreamy “Touch,” which was produced by Blake Slatkin, Cashmere Cat, Omer Fedi and Taka Perry, finds KATSEYE pondering the complexities of love, wounded feelings and rediscovering one’s self-worth.

The five-song EP also includes the beautiful piano ballad “My Way,” which captures the authentic stories of KATSEYE’s members and how they’ve confidently blazed their own paths in life with resilience and strength.

Photo Credit: Cody Critcheloe

Comments