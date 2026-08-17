MAREUX to Play NYC, Chicago, Miami, DC Shows as THE PERFECT GIRL Hits 2x Platinum

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LA's burgeoning artist / producer Mareux (Aryan Ashtiani) has announced a run of intimate Winter performances including New York City, Chicago, Miami and D.C. this December. Early tickets are available tomorrow, Tuesday, August 18 at 10AM Local via Mareux's artist pre-sale HERE (password: NONSTOP). General on-sale begins this Friday, August 21 at 10AM Local HERE.

These performances announce just in time for Mareux's celebration of the Double Platinum Certification of his global synth-pop sensation, “The Perfect Girl,” which first certified platinum and went viral in 2021, in addition to Gold in France. In a fast five years, Ashtiani's discography now includes two full-length albums Lovers From the Past (2023) and Nonstop Romance (2025) released to high acclaim via Revolution / Warner Records. These collections, in addition to collaborations with artists like Artemas, Riki, King Woman and more have cemented him across darkwave, post-punk, gothic and electronic scenes - and dancefloors - across the world. In case you missed it, Mareux just dropped his Summer banger and collab with The Drums, “It Didn't Matter,” which launched Jonny Pierce (The Drums) new label, Abysmal Records.

Mareux Live Dates

Sep 19: Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Oct 30: London, UK - Hootanany

Oct 31: Paris, FR - Bal Chavaux

Nov 03: Athens, GR - Floyd

Nov 05: Istanbul, TR - IF Performance Hall

Nov 07: Tbilisi, GE - Academy

Dec 03: Chicago, IL - Metro

Dec 07: Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

Dec 10: Washington, DC - Black Cat

Dec 12: Miami, FL - TBA

Tickets and support information are available here.

Photo Credit: Lance Williams / Styled By Natalia / Assisted By Kenny Burrell / Hi Res Here



Photo Credit: Lance Williams / Styled By Natalia / Assisted By Kenny Burrell / Hi Res Here

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