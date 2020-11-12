Luke Combs Wins Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year at THE 54TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS

Watch his performance below!

Luke Combs won two awards last night at the 54th Annual CMA Awards: Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for his platinum-certified, global #1 record, What You See Is What You Get. He also performed his new song, "Cold As You," during the live awards broadcast. Watch below.

The accolades continue a series of groundbreaking and historic years for Combs, whose new deluxe album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, is out now on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here) and debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. It also set the new weekly streaming record for a country album with 102.26 million on-demand streams, breaking Combs' own record, which he set last November with the release of What You See Is What You Get. Combs' new song, "Forever After All," recently made history as well, debuting at #2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart-the highest entrance ever for a male country solo artist. Moreover, Combs was #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500chart last week-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500.

In celebration of the release, Combs returned to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" earlier this week for an interview with the host. Watch HERE.

Continuing his triumphant run at country radio, Combs' single, "Lovin' On You," recently spent multiple weeks at #1 on both the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart and the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This is Combs' ninth-consecutive #1 single-a first on Billboard's Country Airplay chart-as well as his eighth single to spend multiple weeks atop the chart, sixth-consecutive, multi-week #1 and fourth single to spend four or more weeks at #1. Moreover, his current single, "Better Together," is already top 20 at country radio and rising.

Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as What You See Is What You Get topped the chart for the 25th time earlier this summer, while his2017 debut, This One's For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997.

Watch the performance from last night here:

