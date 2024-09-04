Lizzy McAlpine to Debut OLDER: THE MAKING OF AN ALBUM Documentary This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer, songwriter and producer Lizzy McAlpine will release a documentary chronicling the process of recording her third studio album, Older, this Friday, September 6 on YouTube—watch the trailer for Older: The Making of the Album, directed by Neema Sadeghi, here.

“The experience of making this documentary was so incredibly special,” Neema says. “To be able to witness the genius that is Lizzy and this band every day, inside and out, was very an inspiring place to be for me. Beyond grateful to Lizzy and the band for welcoming me in with open arms to capture the magic of Older and trusting me to tell this story.”

Filmed at The Nuffer Ranch in Pasadena, California, Older: The Making of the Album offers an intimate look into Lizzy’s artistic process, capturing the writing, recording and production that went into her highly anticipated new album. The documentary features her band that plays on the record: Mason Stoops (producer, guitar), Taylor Mackall (piano, mellotron), Michael Libramento (bass), Tyler Nuffer (pedal steel), Ryan Richter (steel guitar), Sam KS (drums), Ted Poor (drums) and Jessie Honig (engineer). Older is out now to critical acclaim on RCA Records—listen here.

Recorded and produced in Los Angeles by Lizzy with Mason Stoops (Ryan Beatty, Del Water Gap), Ryan Lerman of Scary Pockets, Jeremy Most (Emily King, Norah Jones) and Tony Berg (Taylor Swift, Boygenius), Older finds the 24-year-old rising star stepping into newfound confidence, discovering her voice and defining her artistry with profound simplicity. It’s a notable departure for Lizzy, who wrote the LP’s deeply personal 14 tracks during a transition into adulthood.

Lizzy is coming off The Older Tour, an extensive headline run across North America, Australia, the U.K. and Europe. The dates saw her playing back-to-back sold-out nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Philadelphia’s The Met and more.

Older is the follow up to Lizzy’s widely successful album, five seconds flat, which was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2022. The record features hit singles “all my ghosts” and “erase me (feat. Jacob Collier)” as well as the Platinum-certified track, “ceilings,” which debuted at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, Lizzy released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, solidifying herself as a rising force and amassing thousands of devoted fans. She has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names, most recently featuring on Niall Horan’s “You Could Start a Cult” and Noah Kahan’s “Call Your Mom.” Watch Lizzy perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show and NPR Music’s Tiny Desk, where her set was voted in the Top 5 Tiny Desks of 2022.

Photo credit: Michael Hanano

