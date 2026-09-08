Lizzo Talks New Children's Book LIL LIZZO MEETS SASHA B. FLOOTIN' and Secret Teen Music Habits

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Lizzo introduced her first children's book during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, walking hosts through the story and characters behind "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'." The Grammy-winning artist used the appearance to discuss the writing process behind the picture book and also opened up about a musical secret from her teenage years, giving the conversation two distinct angles on her creative life.

In the first clip, Lizzo detailed the concept behind "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'," explaining what went into crafting the book and even performing the bonus song that comes packaged with it. The segment gave viewers a preview of both the story itself and the original music tied to the release, tying her literary debut directly to her musical background.

The second clip took a more personal turn, with Lizzo recalling the music she listened to growing up and admitting she kept some of those listening habits under wraps at the time. She also traced her introduction to the flute back to that same period, connecting the instrument that has become part of her public persona to her early years discovering music away from her family's radar.

Taken together, the two appearances offered a fuller picture of Lizzo as both a first-time author and a lifelong musician, linking the origins of her flute playing to the same creative instincts now steering her into children's publishing.

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