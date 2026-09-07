Misty Copeland on Her New Fantasy Novel and Dancing at the Oscars After Hip Surgery

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Misty Copeland used a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss her new fantasy novel, "Star Fire Academy: Firebird Waltz," giving hosts a look at the world she built for the book. The ballerina also opened up about a far more physical feat, returning to the stage at the Oscars only months removed from major surgery.

In the first clip, Copeland walked through the concept behind "Star Fire Academy: Firebird Waltz," describing the world she created for the novel. The conversation centered on her process as an author stepping outside the studio to build a fantasy setting rooted in her own artistic background.

The second clip turned to Copeland's recovery and return to performing, as she detailed dancing at the Oscars just three months after undergoing a full hip replacement. She spoke candidly about the timeline of her comeback, giving viewers a sense of how quickly she moved from surgery back to a high-profile live performance.

Taken together, the two appearances show Copeland balancing separate chapters of her public life at once, one built around a new creative project on the page and the other around a physical comeback that put her recovery on display in front of a global audience.

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