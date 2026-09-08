Kal Penn Talks Knicks and US Open Plans, Plus His TRUST ME I'M A DOCTOR Role

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Kal Penn is spending his summer chasing championships and covering a very different kind of medical drama on screen, and he broke down both during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The actor touched on his sports calendar in one segment and his latest acting role in another, giving hosts a wide-ranging look at what is keeping him busy.

In the first clip, Penn talked about celebrating the Knicks' win and laid out his plans to attend both the World Cup and the US Open this summer, walking hosts through a packed few months of major sporting events he intends to catch in person.

The second clip shifted to his work in "Trust Me I'm a Doctor," where Penn plays the physician tied to Anna Nicole Smith's story. He described meeting the real-life inspiration behind his character, giving viewers insight into how that encounter shaped his approach to the role.

Between the two appearances, Penn covered ground from courtside celebrations to character research, giving audiences a sense of both his personal enthusiasm for live sports and the preparation behind his latest screen role.

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