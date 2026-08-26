How Dolly Parton Paved the Way for Women in Country Music, TODAY Explains

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Dolly Parton's decades-long impact on country music and beyond is the focus of a new segment from TODAY, with anchor Carson Daly walking through how the singer reshaped what it meant to be a woman in the genre. The piece frames Parton as a defining figure who opened doors for the artists who followed her.

According to the segment, Parton's influence reached a young Taylor Swift, positioning her as a formative inspiration for one of the biggest names in contemporary music. The segment also highlights how Parton's songwriting transcended country music entirely, pointing to covers of her work by Tina Turner and The White Stripes.

The most notable crossover cited is Whitney Houston's rendition of a Parton song, an example the segment uses to underscore how far Parton's material traveled beyond its country roots. That reach, spanning rock, pop and R&B interpretations, is presented as evidence of the durability of her songwriting.

The TODAY segment ultimately positions Parton's career as a template still being followed, tracing a direct line from her early trailblazing to the genre-crossing success of artists working today.

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