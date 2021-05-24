Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Kurt Sutter

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Kurt Sutter. Kurt is a storyteller. That obligation has manifested into writing, producing, directing, and acting. Born and raised in the homogenous suburbs of Jersey, his home positioned between the Mafia-stronghold neighborhoods to the west and Rahway State Prison to the east. Sutter would struggle with those conflicting influences -- absolute authority and unbridled rebellion -- for most of his life.

After graduating from Rutgers University with a BA in Mass Media & Film, Kurt spent several years as an actor in NYC, performing in off-off-Broadway theatres, meatpacking warehouses, and NYPD holding cells. His theatre work eventually led to teaching and directing and in the mid-nineties he joined the faculty of The Gately-Poole Acting Studio on Theatre Row, teaching the Sanford Meisner Technique and directing productions at The Nat Horne Theatre.

In the late 90's Kurt was awarded an MFA Fellowship to attend Northern Illinois University. In Chicago, his exposure to the dramatic masters -- Strindberg, O'Neill, Genet -- inspired Sutter, and he began writing unproducible plays and cultivating ideas for the screen. After graduating with a Master of Fine Arts, Kurt moved to Los Angeles where he began his writing career.

"My degree is in acting, but I was able to work on teaching and directing, and that was my plan... When I was an actor, I was very blue collar, working class. I always had two jobs as well as taking acting classes and trying to audition. I never really had the time to immerse myself in the dramatic literature that I believe is required to be a well-trained actor," he explained. "In grad school I was able to do that. That's really when I began to lean into writing."

In 2001, he landed his first gig on FX's The Shield. Starting as a staff writer, he finished the last two seasons as an Executive Producer. Then, in 2008, Kurt created the critically acclaimed drama series SONS OF ANARCHY for FX. Its seven-year run is the most successful episodic series in the history of the network. In 2014, he followed up SOA with the medieval drama series, The Bastard Executioner. Then, co-created the next chapter of the Sons saga, Mayans MC. Mayans is entering its third season on FX. Kurt also ventured into reality programming with a documentary series on the Discovery Channel, Kurt Sutter's Outlaw Empires.

In 2015, Sutter made his feature writing debut with Southpaw starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua.

A collaboration with award-winning BOOM! Studios produced several successful comic books for Sutter. Including SONS OF ANARCHY and two originals -- Lucas Stand, about a drug-addicted vet turned hit man for Hell. And Sisters of Sorrow, where victims of abuse spin their pain and rage into vengeance through the cover of vigilante nuns. The next four issues of Sisters will be on shelves in 2021.

As an actor, Kurt had recurring roles on The Shield and Sons of Anarchy. Playing an Armenian hitman with a foot fetish and an incarcerated outlaw with a proclivity for ironic, self-mutilation. Chaos Walking, directed by Doug Liman, is Sutter's first feature film role. Awards/Nominations

Peabody Award (The Shield) Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: "Come Join the Murder" (SOA) Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: "Day is Gone" (SOA) Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Music: "This Life" (SOA).

