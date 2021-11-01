Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine an Special Guest Jane Kaczmarek

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Jane Kaczmarek, best known for her role as Lois on Malcolm in the Middle, for which she received 7 consecutive Emmy nominations, 2 Televisions Critics Awards (the only woman to receive such recognition), and nominations for the Golden Globe and SAG Award .Her television career began with The Paper Chase, St. Elsewhere, and Hill Street Blues after graduating from The University of Wisconsin and the Yale School of Drama.

In New York Kaczmarek has appeared both On and Off Broadway and at the Berkshire Theatre Festival, the Eugene O'Neill Playwright Conference, The Williamstown Theatre Festival where she and Alfred Molina appeared in Tom Holloways' AND NO MORE SHALL WE PART directed by Ann Kauffman. Also at Williamstown, with S. Epatha Merkerson in Jen Silverman's THE ROOMATE. Most recently she appeared as the Stage Manager in the Deaf West - Pasadena Playhouse production of Our Town.J ane frequently hosts and reads on the Symphony Space Radio program SELECTED SHORTS.

Los Angeles credits include KINDERTRANSPORT (Ovation Award), the premiere of Pulitzer Prize winning DINNER WITH FRIENDS and RAISED IN CAPTIVITY(L.A. Drama Critics Award) HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES (Mark Taper), GOOD PEOPLE (Geffen, Ovation nomination), and at L.A.Theatre Works -AWAKE AND SING , DEATH OF A SALESMAN with Stacey Keach and as Inge Morath in ARTHUR MILLER: A LIFE . She and Alfred Molina recorded A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE for BBC Radio and appeared as James and Mary Tyrone in LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT at the Geffen Theatre . The production was filmed and is available for viewing on BROADWAY HD.

Jane is the founder of Clothes Off Our Back, an online auction that raised over 4 million dollars for children's charities by selling celebrity finery. She has traveled k to India, Tanzania and Rwanda to visit their hospitals and the children they help. She serves on the Board of the Pasadena Educational Foundation, the Pasadena Conservatory of Music and the Pasadena Playhouse. She lives in Pasadena with her 3 children.