Listen: Disney+ Drops WHAT IF...? Season Two Soundtrack

What If…? Season 2 Original Soundtrack with a score by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman and Grammy-winning composer Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum is now available at Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms. Marvel Studios' “What If…?” Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Commenting on the score, Karpman said “It is totally extraordinary to write music for the MCU and I'm so happy to be joined by Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum to co-score Season 2 of “What If…?” a season filled with a huge range of orchestral, electronic, indigenous and vocal music."

About “What If…?”

Season two of “What If…?” continues THE JOURNEY as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.