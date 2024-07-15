Lionsgate to Release Paul Rudd/Nick Jonas Musical Comedy POWER BALLAD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Power Ballad, the new musical comedy starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, has been picked up by Lionsgate. The studio is set to release the film in North America, the UK, and Ireland.

Power Ballad tells "the story of a wedding singer (Rudd), a rock star (Jonas), and the song that comes between them." It is directed by John Carney (of Once and Sing Street fame, who co-wrote the script with Peter McDonald.

Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of John’s movies, and I’ve had my eye on this particular film for some time. It combines the best of John’s immense creative talents with a marketable concept and an incredible cast. I couldn’t be happier that he and the rest of the team have entrusted us with it.".

“I am so delighted this film, which has been in my heart for so long, has found its home,” added Carney. The musical recently wrapped shooting in Dublin.

Last year, Rudd starred in Season 3 of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING and will next be seen IN THE DARK comedy Death of a Unicorn alongside Jenna Ortega. It was recently announced that The Good Half, led by Jonas, will be released this summer. In 2025, Jonas will be seen on Broadway as Jamie in the first Broadway production of The Last Five Years.

Once, Carney's Academy Award-winning musical film was adapted into a hit stage musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2012.

Comments