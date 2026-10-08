Linda Cardellini Recalls Her First Play: THE MUSIC MAN
The actress also talked about winning an Emmy and taking on a new perspective in Crystal Lake.
Linda Cardellini talked about her early theater roots, tracing them back to THE MUSIC MAN, during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Cardellini told Fallon that the musical was her first play when she was younger, and the conversation touched on her memories of the production.
The appearance also covered Cardellini's work beyond the stage. She discussed winning an Emmy for DTF St. Louis and spoke about her role in Crystal Lake, describing what it was like to be on the other side of the project.
During the segment, Cardellini sang a song from THE MUSIC MAN, revisiting the material she first performed in her youth. The conversation mixed that nostalgic turn with her more recent television work, giving Fallon's audience a look at both her theater background and her current credits.
Cardellini's visit was part of a stretch of celebrity guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW, where she joined ROSALÍA and Tate McRae for a round of charades with Jimmy Fallon.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...