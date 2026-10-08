Emma Willmann Jokes About Meeting Her New Landlord

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Comedian Emma Willmann took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a stand-up set built around meeting her new landlord and navigating life in what she described as a hipster-progressive neighborhood.

Willmann's set moved through an account of her first encounter with her landlord, using the exchange as a jumping-off point for material about the particular culture of the neighborhood where she lives. She also described a moment in which she ended up giving the landlord's son advice, adding another layer to the extended bit about her living situation.

The performance centered entirely on everyday material, drawing out the awkwardness and specifics of dealing with a landlord in a neighborhood she characterized as hipster-progressive. The set gave Fallon's audience a self-contained routine built from that single premise, expanding outward into the dynamics of the neighborhood itself.

Willmann closed out the bit with the anecdote about advising the landlord's son, rounding out a set that stayed focused on the comic possibilities of a single real-life encounter rather than branching into other material.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 17 Hrs 24 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me