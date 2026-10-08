Emma Willmann Jokes About Meeting Her New Landlord
The comedian also recounts giving her landlord's son unsolicited advice.
Comedian Emma Willmann took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a stand-up set built around meeting her new landlord and navigating life in what she described as a hipster-progressive neighborhood.
Willmann's set moved through an account of her first encounter with her landlord, using the exchange as a jumping-off point for material about the particular culture of the neighborhood where she lives. She also described a moment in which she ended up giving the landlord's son advice, adding another layer to the extended bit about her living situation.
The performance centered entirely on everyday material, drawing out the awkwardness and specifics of dealing with a landlord in a neighborhood she characterized as hipster-progressive. The set gave Fallon's audience a self-contained routine built from that single premise, expanding outward into the dynamics of the neighborhood itself.
Willmann closed out the bit with the anecdote about advising the landlord's son, rounding out a set that stayed focused on the comic possibilities of a single real-life encounter rather than branching into other material.
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