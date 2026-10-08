ROSALÍA Reveals U2 Wrote a Song About Her, Plays Charades with Tate McRae

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ROSALÍA told Jimmy Fallon that U2 is writing a song about her for an upcoming album, a revelation she said left her stunned. The singer discussed the moment during a sit-down on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, where she also touched on visiting a church while in New York City for her Saturday Night Live appearance and detailed an unusual element of her LUX tour production.

In the first clip, an extended segment billed as her "own LUX Tour confession," ROSALÍA walked through the concept of having celebrities deliver confessionals on stage as part of the tour, tying the idea into the broader theatrical approach of the show. She also described being "mind blown" by news that U2 had written a track referencing her for their forthcoming record, a detail she shared directly with Fallon during the conversation.

The second appearance shifted into a game segment, with ROSALÍA and Tate McRae teaming up against Fallon and Linda Cardellini for a round of charades. The format pitted the two pairs against each other in front of the studio audience, giving McRae and Cardellini their own moments in the competitive back-and-forth alongside ROSALÍA's game play.

Between the two segments, the visit gave NBC viewers both a personal anecdote about the U2 collaboration and a lighter, game-based pairing with McRae and Cardellini, rounding out a Tonight Show stop that mixed music-industry news with an unscripted studio game.

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