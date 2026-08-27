Stars of FX's ADULTS Talk New Season on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

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Stars of the FX comedy ADULTS stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to share details about the show's latest season. The series follows a group of friends in their 20s navigating life in New York while living together in the same house, a premise the cast discussed during the appearance.

The conversation centered on the dynamics of the show's ensemble and what audiences can expect as the group continues to figure out adulthood under one roof. ADULTS has built its following on capturing the messiness of early adult life through the lens of shared living and long-term friendship.

During the segment, the cast touched on what makes the new season stand out from the show's earlier episodes, giving viewers a sense of where the friend group's story goes next. The appearance offered fans a look at the chemistry between the actors as they previewed the direction of the series.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA sit-down gave the cast a platform to speak directly about the show's premise and its continued exploration of young adulthood, friendship, and the challenges of living together in New York City.

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