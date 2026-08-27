Cher's Rock Hall Induction, Patty Griffin Meeting Highlight KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Rewind
The retrospective also revisits a drive-in outing with Jay Leno from the talk show's run.
Kelly Clarkson looked back at some of the most memorable segments from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW in a new highlight reel, spotlighting a conversation with Cher about her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction as one of the standout moments from the program's history.
The compilation also revisits Tracee Ellis Ross surprising a young girl who had gone viral for defending her afro from bullies, a segment that generated attention for its emotional payoff and its focus on a real-world story beyond the studio. Elsewhere, the reel captures Clarkson visibly starstruck while meeting singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, a moment that underscored the show's tendency to highlight Clarkson's own fandom alongside her hosting duties.
Lighter fare also made the cut, including footage of Clarkson heading to the drive-in with Jay Leno, a segment that leaned into a more casual, outing-based format rather than a traditional studio interview. Taken together, the clips reflect the range of the show's guest bookings, spanning music legends, television stars and unscripted human-interest moments.
The rewind follows a string of similar retrospectives from the program, including one that revisited moments with Sandra Bullock, Scarlett Johansson and Gordon Ramsay, part of a broader effort to look back at guest highlights from across the show's run.