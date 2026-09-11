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Leon Bridges Performs 'Light the Way,' 'Illusion' and 'Talk It Over' Medley on Fallon

The singer strings three tracks together for a continuous late-night studio set.

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Leon Bridges delivered a medley of three songs, 'Light the Way,' 'Illusion' and 'Talk It Over,' during a studio performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Rather than performing a single track, Bridges linked the trio of songs together into one continuous segment for the late-night audience.

The performance gave Bridges a national platform to showcase the range of the three songs back to back, moving through different moods and tempos within a single set rather than sitting down for a separate interview segment.

The medley format put the focus squarely on the music itself, letting the arrangement carry the transitions between 'Light the Way,' 'Illusion' and 'Talk It Over' without interruption. The segment is available to stream on Peacock for viewers who missed the original broadcast.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 ET/10:35 c on NBC.

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