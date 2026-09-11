Contestants Battle It Out in Wild Darts Game for $100 on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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A trio of contestants stepped up to throw darts at outlandish targets during a game segment on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, competing for a chance to walk away with $100. The bit, titled Darts of Insanity, put the group through a series of oddball challenges built around a dartboard, with each round testing accuracy under pressure rather than any traditional trivia or conversation format.

The segment leaned entirely on the competitive setup, giving the three participants room to react in real time as they took aim at the board. Rather than a sit-down interview, the appearance played out as a fast-moving game built around physical challenges, keeping the focus on the contestants' throws and the reactions that followed each attempt.

The format kept the stakes clear throughout, with the $100 prize on the line for whoever came out ahead after completing the round of challenges. The energy of the segment came from the unpredictability of each throw, as the contestants worked through the board's targets one attempt at a time.

The full segment is part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's regular lineup of games and studio segments that air alongside its interviews and musical performances on NBC.

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