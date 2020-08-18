Laurence Fishburne Reveals He Will Not Appear in THE MATRIX 4

“I have not been invited," he said. "I wish them well. I hope it's great."

Laurence Fishburne has revealed that he will not appear in the upcoming film, The Matrix 4.

"I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great," Fishburne told New York Magazine, according to The Wrap.

Fishburne went on to discuss his role as Morpheus, a character he appeared as in the original three "Matrix" films.

"It is probably the role that I'll be best remembered for, which is great; it's not the only thing I'll be remembered for, which is better," he said. "What I get with him is I've got Darth Vader in this hand, and I've got Obi-Wan in that hand. I've got Bruce Lee, I've got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I've got kung fu."

The fourth "Matrix" film will be directed by Lana Wachowski for Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow. The script was co-written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell with Wachowski, who is producing alongside Grant Hill.

The film is expected in 2022, and will feature original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

