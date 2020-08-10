Larry Wilmore Heads to Peacock in New Weekly Show

Peacock has ordered 11 episodes of the “Untitled Larry Wilmore Show”, which is set to launch in September.

Emmy Award-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore is bringing his distinct voice to streaming with a new weekly special series. Larry will have real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week. It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and most definitely honest.

"I'm honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock," said Wilmore. "Apparently there's a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I'm happy to have a place in the conversation."

Larry Wilmore (who has an overall production deal with Universal TV), Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner and Michael Rotenberg serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Jax Media and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

