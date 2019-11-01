Lady Gaga to Star in Gucci Murder Film From Ridley Scott

Lady Gaga will star Ridley Scott's film about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci, according to Variety.

Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. She had been abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio Gucci in 1985 for a younger woman. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995. She gained the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016.

THe film is written by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden's book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed." In addition to directing, Scott will produce with Giannina Scott and his Scott Free Productions.

The Gucci murder project has not been set up with a studio distributor attached. Ridley Scott is directing the historical drama "The Last Duel," starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver for Disney-Fox.

This is the second film Gaga will act in, following her first film, "A Star Is Born," which earned her best actress nomination and an Oscar for writing "Shallow." In addition to being a multiple Grammy-winning artist, Gaga also runs the BORN THIS WAY Foundation, recently launched a cosmetics line, and has appeared on television in American Horror Story: Hotel. Gaga is currently performing in her Las Vegas residency, "Enigma."

Read the original article on Variety.





