Lady Gaga Cast in WEDNESDAY Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix's Wednesday has added a major star to its Season 2 lineup. According to Entertainment Weekly, pop icon Lady Gaga will be appearing in the second season of the Tim Burton series, which is currently filming in Europe. The nature of her role is currently being kept under wraps. The TV project will continue her recent slate of acting roles which include A Star is Born, House of Gucci, and, most recently, Joker Folie a Deux.

Gaga will join Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and more as one of the new cast members this season.

The hit series also stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) and more.

Wednesday is created and directed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton serving as a director for several episodes as well as executive producer. The first season is currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Comments