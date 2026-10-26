Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LOS LOBOS: NATIVE SONS to Premiere at DOC NYC
Directors Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti chronicle the band's five-decade journey from neighborhood gigs to international acclaim.
The documentary Los Lobos: Native Sons will make its New York City premiere at DOC NYC, with two screenings at Village East by Angelika on November 14 and 16, following its world premiere at SXSW 2026 and an award-winning festival run.
Directed by Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti, the documentary chronicles the East Los Angeles band's journey from neighborhood gigs to international acclaim. Described as the official authorized documentary of Los Lobos, the film features rare archival footage, live performances, and interviews with Linda Ronstadt, Tom Waits, Cheech Marin, Dolores Huerta, and others. The film explores the music, brotherhood, and cultural roots that have sustained Los Lobos for more than five decades.
DOC NYC Screening Schedule
Saturday, November 14, 2026 — 9:30 PM ET
New York City Premiere
Screening followed by a Q&A with Directors Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti
Monday, November 16, 2026 — 5:20 PM ET
Second Festival Screening
Screening followed by a Q&A with Directors Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti
Venue: Village East by Angelika, New York City
Festival Program: Sonic Cinema
Online Screening: November 15–29, 2026
Tickets and Information: https://www.docnyc.net/film/los-lobos-native-sons/
About Los Lobos: Native Sons
Featuring never-before-seen or heard archival footage and music, Los Lobos: Native Sons offers an intimate, exhilarating look inside the uniquely American band that has shaped culture and musical identity. It solidifies Lobos' legacy of influence and cultural identity.
Los Lobos still are:
Louie Perez - Drums, Guitars, Percussion, Vocals
Steve Berlin - Saxophone, Percussion, Flute, Midsax, Harmonica, Melodica
Cesar Rosas - Vocals, Guitar, Mandolin
Conrad Lozano - Bass, Guitarron, Vocals
David Hidalgo - Vocals, Guitar, Accordion, Percussion, Bass, Keyboards, Melodica, Drums, Violin, Banjo
Since its SXSW premiere, Los Lobos: Native Sons has screened at film festivals across the United States and Canada, earning multiple awards and national media attention.
Festival honors include 'Best Music Film' at the Boulder International Film Festival, 'Best of the Fest' and the 'Audience Award' for Best Documentary Feature at the Woods Hole Film Festival, the 'Best Documentary Award' at the Port Townsend Film Festival and 'Outstanding Documentary' at the Xicano Independent Filmmakers Festival. Los Lobos also received the 2026 SXSW Grulke Prize for Career Act.
Tracing their rise from the streets of East Los Angeles to global acclaim, Los Lobos: Native Sons offers access to the band's personal archives and an intimate portrait of the brotherhood that has fueled one of America's most enduring and genre-defying bands.
Through performances and interviews with an extraordinary range of artists and cultural figures — including Linda Ronstadt, Rubén Blades, Tom Waits, Dolores Huerta, Danny Elfman, Billy Gibbons, Jackson Browne, Cheech Marin, Edward James Olmos, Peter Frampton, George Lopez, Bonnie Raitt, Ruben Albarran (Cafe Tacuba), Enrique Bunbury, Camilo Lara, Lila Downs, Roco Pachucote (Maldita Vecindad) and more — the film portrays Los Lobos as cultural trailblazers who blended rock, roots, blues, soul, and Mexican musical traditions into a sound of their own.
More than a music documentary, Los Lobos: Native Sons is a story of cultural resilience, creative independence, and artistic longevity, portraying a band that stayed grounded in community while shaping the sound of American music for five decades.
Credits
Directed by: Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti
Produced by: Doug Blush, Piero F. Giunti, Robert Corsini, Rafael Agustín, Flavio Morales, Patricia Harris DiLeva
Edited by: William Neal, Abbey Reznicek
Cinematography by: Jose Cardenas, Brian Hashimoto
Starring: Los Lobos - David Hidalgo, Cesar Rosas, Louie Perez, Conrad Lozano, Steve Berlin
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